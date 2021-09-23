A Houston man faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a woman on Sept. 19.

Jasper D. Robbins, 35, of 114 W. Cedar St. in Houston, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).

A Houston Police Department officer responded at about 4 a.m. to a report of a woman locked out of her Cedar Street house and standing in the back yard.

The officer who made contact with the woman reportedly observed dried blood on her face and that her left eye was swollen. The officer reported that the woman said Robbins had assaulted her.

She was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Robbins is in the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $50,000.