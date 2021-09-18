A Houston man escaped serious injury Friday morning in a Butler County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred when a southbound 1997 International driven by Sammie L. Redmon, 45, of Qulin, ran off the right side of County Road 350, struck a westbound 2007 Freightliner operated by Justin M. Pelaquin, 31, of Houston, as it was making a right turn.

Both were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Redmon’s injuries were moderate; Pelaquin had minor injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts.