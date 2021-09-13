The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Timothy J. Hinkle, 38, of 8796 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued a citation for disobeying an electric signal after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 8:45 a.m. Sept. 9.

•Anthony C. White, 36, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston, was arrested on Sept. 13 for having an active Wright County warrant for a probation violation.

An officer made the arrest after observing a man riding a bicycle without a forward-facing light on Oak Hill Drive at about 4:07 a.m.

The officer made contact with the man – White – and a computer check revealed the warrant. White was taken to jail.

•Kristina M. Shelton, 43, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested on Sept. 11 for having an active Licking municipal warrant for assault.

An officer made the arrest after making a traffic stop on a vehicle for slow speeds and a lane violation on U.S. 63. After the officer made contact with the driver – Shelton – a computer check revealed the warrant. Shelton was taken to jail.

•Michael W. Watts, 46, of 1403 Cherokee Circle in Houston, was arrested Sept. 9 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony drug possession charge and three misdemeanor charges.

An officer made the arrest at Watts’ residence at about 7:30 p.m. and took him to jail, where he was able to post $25,000 bond and was released.

•William W. Hawkins, 64, of 615 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was arrested on Sept. 9 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony assault and burglary charges.

Officers who were aware of the warrant made the arrest at Hawkins’ residence. He was taken to jail, where he was unable to post $500,000 bond.