The Houston Police Department has increased its roster with the addition of another full-time officer.

The newcomer is Raymondville resident J.D. Jordan, who began duties on Aug. 23 after completing the Missouri Law Enforcement Academy.

Jordan, 33, is a graduate of Houston High School who attended grade school in Success. He gained experience in the field of law enforcement in working at the Cimarron Correctional Facility prison in Cushing, Okla., and then as a jailer and deputy with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office in Pawhuska, Okla.

“I always wanted to be a police officer since I was a little kid,” Jordan said. “When the opportunity came up to come back home and do it, I took it.”

Jordan’s other employment history includes being a truck driver, working with a heating and air company and being a volunteer firefighter.

“We’re very fortunate to have J.D.,” said HPD Chief Brad Evans. “He’s from this area and I think he has a bright future with this department. He excelled in the academy and he’s already working out well here.

“We look forward to working with him for many years to come.”

Jordan’s wife, Shannon Jordan, is the City of Houston’s community development director. The couple has six children.

“I really like this department,” Jordan said. “It’s like a dream come true; as a kid I always thought it would be great to work with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department or Houston Police Department. Now I’m doing it, and I’m pretty excited about it.”

The HPD’s roster now includes nine full-time officers (eight patrolmen and one school resource officer), along with four reserves.

The agency’s phone number is 417-967-3348.

HPD ROSTER

•Chief: Brad Evans

•Lieutenant: Matt Woodmansee

•Patrol officers: Jordan Goodwin, J.D. Jordan, Adam Stevenson, Travis Thompson, Art Williamson, Jason Wink

•School resource officer: Josh Green

•Reserve officers: B.J. Adler, Brandon Barnes, Tim Ceplina, Dustin Hartman