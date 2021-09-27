The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Delmer R. Robbins, 34, of 18712 Robertson Drive at Licking, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated (drugs) and failure to register a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Walnut Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sept. 16.

An officer made the stop after observing a gray Ford Taurus moving erratically. After making contact with the driver, Robbins, the officer smelled alcohol and marijuana and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Robbins was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital for a blood test and then transferred to jail and released to a sober driver.

•Patrick M. Bennett, 46, of 20482 Highway B at Raymondville, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, operating a vehicle with expired registration and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:50 p.m. Sept. 21.

•Ashley M. Clap, 34, of 1403 Cherokee Circle in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Sept. 21.

•Seth Coffman, 29, of 9724 Sand Shoals Road in Bucyrus, was cited for driving with a suspended license on Sept. 26.

•John R. Knetzer, 29, of 18625 Vanderveer Drive in Houston, was cited for driving with a suspended license on Sept. 21.