The Houston School District distributed an important reminder to parents and guardians this week.

Free and reduced lunch applications are due Sept. 24.

All meals are free as part of the country’s COVID-19 response, but the paperwork still needs to be returned.

Households are encouraged to complete an application for processing for the benefit.

Free and reduced meal information is used to calculate several things, including the state’s funding formula, and determines eligibility for Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and Emergency Broadband Benefit, which provides internet assistance for service and devices.