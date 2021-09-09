This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Masks will be required beginning Thursday for middle and high school students and staff when social distancing cannot occur, the Houston School District announced Wednesday evening.

The decision came as the district surpassed a 9 percent threshold of quarantined cases in the high school and middle school.

That figure was adopted before the start of the school year as part of the district’s COVID-19 plan.