A Houston teenager received moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in an accident southwest of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a southbound 2006 Pontiac G6 ran off the left side of Highway Z, struck a ditch and then a tree.

Christian J. Leonard, 18, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.

The vehicle was totaled.