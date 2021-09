It’s a busy week at Houston High School, where it is homecoming week.

Several dress up days are planned this week:

•Camo/Hunter Day

•Lumberjack/Flannel Day

•Wednesday: Fishing Day

•Thursday: Capitol Dress Day

•Friday: Red and Black Day

Float building is under way for Friday’s 1:45 p.m. parade. Students are working 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Prize money totals $500 for first, $350 for second and $150 for third.