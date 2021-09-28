Karl Eugene Ryan, age 85, son of Paul Leslie and Hazel (Tergon) Ryan and stepson of Mildred Y. McCulley, was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Norwood, Mo. He passed away on Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston, Mo.

He grew up in the Norwood and Mountain Grove area and graduated from Mountain Grove High School in 1953. He joined the U.S. Navy that same year, serving on the USS O’Bannon during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Medal of Honor and was honorably discharged July 22, 1961.

Karl married Billie Ruth Dykes in the Trinity Church in Mountain Grove, Mo., and they spent 65 years together.

Karl was preceded by his father, Paul Leslie Ryan; mother, Hazel Tergon; stepmother, Mildred McCulley; his two sisters, Norma Borthwick and Roberta Melton.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Ryan; his children, Bob Ryan and wife, Helene, Karla Sutton and Chub, Nancy and Scott Denny, Cheri Ryan and Jim Ryan; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Karl retired from the phone company after 45 years as a telephone repairman. After a short stint of retirement, he went on to work with George Shultz. After several years he retired from working with George and began to work around the farm. He was then able to enjoy his favorite past times of hunting and fishing.

Karl was a rock for his family and friends. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to everyone who needed him, no questions asked.

He was well loved and respected by all who knew him.

The family will hold a private family Celebration of his Life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

