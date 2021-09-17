After winning in straight sets in the first five games of the season, the Houston High School volleyball team fell 3-1 to Conway Thursday in the new gym, 25-23, 14-25, 15-25, 23-25.

The Lady Tigers won their 19th consecutive set by staging a comeback in the first set, but things went a bit sour after that.

“It was a tough loss,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We played so hard that first set and came back to win. Then we had a mental let down the next two sets.

“Our body language was not very good.”

Houston got back on track in the fourth set and appeared poised to force a fifth set, but the visiting Lady Bears held their ground and prevailed.

“Conway is a really good team and has some tough players,” Richardson said. “Our block struggled last night and we’ve got to do a better job against big teams.”

Sophomore Angie Smith had 13 kills and 25 digs for Houston in the game, while senior Hannah Dzurick had 10 kills, 16 assists and 2 blocks.

Lady Tigers senior libero Mali Brookshire had 22 digs and a 2.13 passing rating, while senior defensive specialist Logynn Foster had 14 digs and sophomore setter Aliyah Walker had 10 assists.

“Hopefully this is a reality check for us and we focus on the things we need to in order to beat good teams,” Richardson said. “We’re going to learn from it and come back better the next match.”

Houston (5-1) plays Saturday in a 15-team tournament at Cabool.