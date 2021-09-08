Three games into the 2021 season, the Houston High School volleyball team has not yet lost a set.

The Lady Tigers’ latest sweep came Tuesday at Summersville, as the visiting Lady Tigers won another best-of-five affair in straight sets, 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22.

“Summersville is a good team and I felt like we came in and took care of business,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “There were a few times we struggled to pass, but overall we didn’t let Summersville go on any runs.”

As the two teams battled tooth and nail throughout most of all three sets, Summersville held leads in the first two, only to have Houston pull away when it mattered most.

HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker sets a ball during the second set of the Lady Tigers’ win Tuesday at Summersville. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The host Lady Wildcats were up 13-10 in the first set after an ace by senior Marissa Fiske. But the Lady Tigers went on a 10-4 run and were ahead 20-17 following an error by their hosts.

Summersville responded and tied the score at 20-all in the see-saw scuffle, but Houston went on to win the set on a kill by 6-foot sophomore middle hitter Kelsey Pritchett.

The Lady Wildcats built an early 6-2 advantage in the second set, but the Lady Tigers then scored 5 unanswered points with junior Olivia Crites serving (including an ace by Crites) to lead 7-6.

Summersville hung around, but Houston went on a decisive 9-3 run to close out the set. The flurry began with a big kill by 6-foot senior outside hitter Sarah Purcell and ended on a kill by Pritchett right down the middle of the court.

With a kill by Purcell, Houston took a quick 8-2 lead in the final set. But the Lady Wildcats chipped away again and trailed 19-18 when sophomore Kaytlin Martin won a battle at the net for a point.

But the Lady Tigers remained poised and went on to win the game on a long ball by Summersville.

Purcell had a big night with 9 kills and 3 blocks, while sophomore outside hitter Angie Smith had 8 kills, 13 digs and recorded a 2.3 passing rating.

Senior setter Hannah Dzurick had 5 kills and 11 assists for Houston, while Crites also smacked 5 kills and served up 2 aces.

Senior libero Mali Brookshire once again spearheaded the Lady Tigers’ defense with 18 digs and a 2.29 passing rating, while senior defensive specialist Logyn Foster had 17 digs and junior setter Aliyah Walker recorded 12 assists.

HHS junior middle hitter Olivia Crites leaps to hit a ball past Summersville junior Kailey Bradley during the first set of the Lady Tigers’ road win on Tuesday. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Lady Wildcats’ defense helped keep them in the game, as they managed to lunge, dive and dig to return numerous hard-to-get balls.

Leading up to the game, Richardson had expected the Summersville to be “scrappy.” She called it.

“They get to a lot of balls,” she said. “They’ve been scrappy for years.”

The Lady Tigers will take their unblemished 9-0 record in sets to Mansfield on Thursday.

“I’m excited to see these girls keep getting better and better,” Richardson said.