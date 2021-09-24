The Houston High School volleyball team got the job done again in a South Central Association conference game Thursday night at Thayer, as the Lady Tigers beat the host Lady Bobcats in straight sets in the best-of-5 contest, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13.

It was Houston’s sixth sweep of the season.

The Lady Tigers hit .229 as a team and had 49 digs.

Sophomore outside hitter Angie Smith led Houston’s attack with 12 kills, while senior Hannah Dzurick had 7 and sophomore Kelsey Pritchett smacked 6.

Senior Logynn Foster had 4 aces for Houston, while Dzurick had 10 digs and 13 assists, senior Mali Brookshire notched 9 digs and junior Aliyah Walker put up 13 assists.

After a nonconference home game Monday against Eminence, the Lady Tigers (11-2-1, 2-0 SCA) hit the road for two more SCA tilts next week, facing Liberty Tuesday in Mountain View and taking on county rival Cabool on Thursday (Sept. 30).

“We’ve got to work on starting stronger and faster,” Said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We can’t let teams gain any momentum at the beginning. We’ve got a busy, tough stretch next week and need to be mentally prepared.”