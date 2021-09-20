A man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly cutting a woman with a knife Sept. 9 in Houston.

Richard S. Taylor, 32, of Carthage, is charged with second-degree assault (a class D felony).

A Houston Police Department officer reported that a woman called at about 11 p.m. to report she had been assaulted by Taylor at a Sugar Maple Drive residence.

The woman told the officer she had been in the garage with Taylor and he had cut the top of her arm with a knife. The officer reported observing a T-shirt wrapped around the woman’s forearm that was soaked with blood.

Another woman at the scene told the officer she had taken the knife inside the residence, and the officer observed dry blood on it, according to a report.

The officer reported speaking with Taylor, who stated he was “trying to brand” the woman like on the TV show, “Yellowstone.”

Taylor was taken to jail. His bond is set at $150,000.