Circuit Judge John Beger dismissed nearly all criminal charges against former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and most of the charges against his former jail administrator, Jennifer Tomaszewski, after returning from a lunchtime recess on Wednesday.



Beger, who is hearing the case in Pulaski County on change of venue from Texas County, had previously agreed on Monday to drop one of the 10 counts originally filed against Sigman and Tomaszewski. In that decision which wasn’t previously reported, prosecutors dropped a claim that Tomaszewski had said to a woman that she would “put a bullet in her head,” and also dropped their claim that Sigman had aided and encouraged Tomaszewski in that misconduct.



The sole remaining charge against Sigman involves a claim that Tomaszewski had falsified her sheriff’s department time cards and that Sigman had initialed a time card for hours she did not work. During testimony Wednesday morning, Trooper E.L. Tyrrell from the Missouri Division of Drug and Crime Control said he could document at least $450 worth of payments received by Tomaszewski for periods when she claimed on time cards to be working but for which Tyrrell’s review of cell phone records and other evidence showed she wasn’t at work.



Tomaszewski still faces four charges: first-degree robbery of a cell phone, a class A felony, and two counts of falsification of a time card, a Class D felony, and a Class B misdemeanor charge of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer. Beger said he’s taking the two charges that do not involve time cards under advisement and is still considering a defense motion to dismiss those charges.

The state rested its case around the noon hour. Court resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.