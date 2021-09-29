Margaret Ann Price, age 74, of Success, Mo., passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. She was born Sept. 5, 1947, in Cahokia, Ill., to Andrew Batise and Clara Emma (Hackman) Moore.

She grew up in Cahokia, Ill., and graduated from Cahokia High School. She married Charles Floyd Price June 12, 1967.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Emma Moore; her husband, Charles Price; and a sister, Charlotte Moore.

She is survived by her children, Maggie Fizer of Marshall, Mo., Michael Price of Boaz, Ala., Charles W. Price of Marshall, Mo., and Michelle Arnold of Success, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Robert Moore of Cahokia, Ill., Linda Moore of Cahokia, Ill., Sandra Moore of St Louis, Mo., Gary Moore of Cahokia, Ill., and Terri Harris of Tacoma, Wash.

Margaret was very crafty and loved working with her hands. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlepoint, beading and reading. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life with full Military Honors for Charles and Margaret Price at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Success Baptist Church with Ted Moore officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

