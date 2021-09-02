Martin Robert Kroll, age 82, of Houston, Mo., went to sleep Aug. 30, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. He was born to Edward and Victoria (Hupka) Kroll May 23, 1939, in Sterling, Neb.

He graduated from Tecumseh High School in Tecumseh, Neb., in 1957. Martin was united in marriage to Lois Irene Taylor in 1960, and they raised three girls and three boys.

Martin worked for a while as a fireman in Lincoln, Neb. He earned an IT degree which took him and his family to many different and interesting places around the country, including Seattle, Slidell, La., and Rapid City, S.D. His latest work in the nuclear field took him to Fulton, Mo., Monroe, Mich., Granbury, Texas, Chattanooga, Tenn., Blair, Neb., and Red Wing, Minn., from which he retired in 2014.

His wife Lois died Dec. 31, 2001, from cancer. He married Mary (McBurney) Thornton on Aug. 3, 2008.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lois; a brother, Francis Kroll; and a sister, Ruth Petersen. Martin is survived by his wife, Mary Kroll; his children, Michelle Kroll of Marble Hill, Mo., Kim (Terry) Travis of Sydney, Iowa, Greg Kroll of Waynesboro, Ga., Todd (Wendi) Kroll of Linn, Mo., Robert (Amy) Kroll of Peru, Neb., and Vicke (John) Tallman of Hannibal, Mo.; his brother, Kenneth (Carolee) Kroll of Panama City, Neb.; sister, Marcella Weber of Minnetonka, Minn.; sister-in-law, Connie (John) Burns; stepchildren, Susan (Robert) Way of Gig Harbor, Wash., Angela (Dave) Smith of Wesley, Ark., Barbara (Larry) Thompson of Mena, Ark., Betzie Calabro of Ocean Shores, Wash., and Joe (Karen) Calabro of Lakewood, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Martin enjoyed traveling, fishing, reading, watching sports, especially the St Louis Cardinals, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and westerns. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Graveside services are Friday, Sept. 3, in Allen Cemetery with Don Miller officiating. Pallbearers are Todd Kroll, Greg Kroll, Rob Kroll, John Burns, Ryan Burns and Zack Kroll.

Memorials may be given to Allen Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

