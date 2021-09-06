This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An annual event aimed to unite Texas County in prayer for area schools is Sunday at Hiett Gymnasium.

“Prayer Zone Rally” is 6 p.m. inside Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston Schools campus. The event is hosted by the Houston Ministerial Alliance.

Launched in 2012, the initiative featured a kickoff with more than 600 people. A billboard was erected near the southern city limits marking Houston as a “prayer zone,” and yard signs were passed out.

To connect to the Prayer Zone Challenge, visit www. facebook.com/PrayerZoneChallenge.