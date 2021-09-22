Missouri State University is distributing $22.6 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to students.

The MSU Board of Governors’ executive committee voted last week on how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds, according to a news release.

Of the total, $20.8 million is going to MSU students in Springfield and $1.8 million is headed to the West Plains campus.

“Our students are always the top priority,” MSU President Clif Smart said in the release. “Our hope is this will alleviate some of the financial burden for our students, so they can focus on being successful and reaching their goals.”

The distribution plan, which follows U.S. Department of Education guidelines, will issue $1,500-$1,600 to Pell-eligible students; $1,000 to all other domestic students, both undergraduate and graduate; and $750 to international students.

The Springfield campus has around 18,500 students, with 1,000 in West Plains, said MSU spokesperson Nicki Donnelson.