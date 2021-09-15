A new 4-H club will soon be launched in Texas County.

The new club will conduct an informational meeting for all interested families and potential volunteers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Cabool Second Baptist Church.

“4-H is involved in many parts of the community and gives every child a place where they can belong,” said Janice Weddle, County Engagement Specialist in Youth Development with the University of Missouri Extension. “The positive development of youth that 4-H instills has also been proven to increase confidence, increase problem solving ability and increase the likelihood that they will be a contributing member of their community. It’s a very exciting time to be a 4-H member and there are options for everybody.”

Club leaders will be Joey and Faith Anderson.

“Both volunteers have a strong foundation and are very passionate about helping our local youth,” Weddle said. “I’m very grateful for volunteers like these.”

The Andersons own and manage a beef cattle operation in Texas County with their two kids, Joshua (6) and Chloe (3). Joey grew up showing steers in 4-H in Colorado, and Faith was active in her local FFA Chapter.

“The leaders are excited to get kids involved in all that 4-H has to offer, and look forward to starting a club,” Weddle said.

For more information, contact Weddle by email at weddlejd@missouri.edu or by phone at 417-349-4134.