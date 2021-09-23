A North Carolina man who bought scratch-off tickets from the same convenience store over four years is celebrating his third big prize, lottery officials said.

The N.C. Education Lottery says in a news release that Terry Splawn of Concord continued his run of good luck on Monday when his $20 ticket produced a $100,000 win. After state and federal taxes, Splawn took home close to $71,000, the news release said.

In April 2017, Splawn bought a ticket from Sam’s Mini Stop in Concord and won $1 million, according to the news release. Almost two years later, he went to the store again, bought another scratch-off ticket and won another million-dollar prize, lottery officials said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS