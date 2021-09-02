This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Operation Christmas Child Southern Missouri Area Team is inviting project leaders to a workshop at Mountain Grove’s First Baptist Church.

The event is for those who coordinate church or groups in packing shoeboxes.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Operation Christmas Child is also welcome.

It will run 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 807 E. 17th St.

There will be a virtual launch at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. To register for both the online and in- person events go to: samaritanspurse.org/occ, then click on National Project Leader Weekend/ Find an Event Near You, use code NPLW203.

The event will demonstrate how the program is changing lives. Persons will be able to build relationships, share ideas and be equipped to lead and grow the project within churches and groups. Free materials and shoeboxes will be available. There will be door prizes and refreshments.

Workshop topics include: Creating quality crafts for shoeboxes, packing party tips and ideas, packing more-spending less, important announcements and updates, engaging others in the mission of the program and more.

For more information, contact Mary Nix, church relations coordinator, at 417-293-1219.

The Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, collects shoeboxes-filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received. In 2021, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children.

National Collection Week is Nov. 15-22.