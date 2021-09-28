Following federal guidance issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has amended the state’s standing order for Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine administration for those who are eligible for a booster shot.

Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains is now administering booster doses to those who received the initial Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and who meet the following requirements:

•People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster

•People age 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster

•People age 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster

•People age 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster

Booster doses will be administered by the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy at the old Ozarks Healthcare Foundation Office at #12 Parkway Center in West Plains from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 28 and 29. After Wednesday, the supply of booster doses will be reassessed before future booster vaccination dates.

Those with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about whether a booster shot is right for them. Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot. Missouri providers will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended.

Initial and secondary doses of the Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines are available on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and by appointment on other weekdays at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy at #18 Parkway Center in West Plains. For more information, please call the pharmacy at 417-256-1793.