Patricia Ann Davies, 83, passed away Sept. 2, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ronald, on Aug. 2, 2021.

She was a homecoming queen studying to be a dental assistant when they met. He was traveling the United States after finishing seminary school before he had to return to South Africa.

They settled in Rhodesia, South Africa, where three of her four children were born. The couple lived in several locations, including California, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, North Dakota, Texas, Wales, North Carolina and Missouri. She touched many lives with her soft-spoken gentle nature, always putting others first. As a pastor’s wife she lived selflessly for others, always sharing the love of Christ with those around here.

In last few years of life, she developed dementia. She passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

She was preceded in death by her son, Nathan Davies. She is survived by her children, David Davies, Elk Creek, Beth Ann Davies Fulcher of Gloucester, N.C.; and Debbie Geyer of Mountain Grove, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.