Members of the Texas County Commission met Sept. 16-17 at the Texas County Administrative Center in downtown Houston.
Here are the minutes from the meeting that were released Thursday, Sept. 23:Approved-minutes-September-15-and-16
Click here to read our print edition online!
Members of the Texas County Commission met Sept. 16-17 at the Texas County Administrative Center in downtown Houston.
Here are the minutes from the meeting that were released Thursday, Sept. 23:Approved-minutes-September-15-and-16