A Plato teenager was injured Friday night in a crash in Pulaski County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 17-year-old girl from Lebanon was driving a westbound 1999 Ford F-250 on Riverside Road too fast when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

Two passengers, a 17-year-old Waynesville boy and 19-year-old Skyler R. Krampe-Branch, of Plato, both had moderate injuries. Krampe-Branch went by private vehicle to General Leonard Wood Community Hospital. The boy was taken to Mercy in Lebanon by private vehicle.

The vehicle had extensive damage. No one was wearing a seat belt.