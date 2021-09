This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing girl in Texas County.

Natalie R. Thibodeaux, 16, went missing Sept. 1. She is described as a white female, 5 feet-6 inches, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has pierced ears.

Anyone with information, can call the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-967-5998 or submit an anonymous tip at www.be-united.org