Ricky Dean Kidd, 60, was born July 7, 1961, in Houston, Mo., to Roosevelt Leonard and Virginia Bates Kidd. He passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at his Licking, Mo., home.

Mr. Kidd is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Kidd and Dale Kidd; a sister, Regina Kidd; and his son, Terry Bolar.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Kidd; two daughters, Starla McQueen and Kassandra Durst; three brothers, Tony Kidd, David Kidd and Wayne Kidd; three sisters, Debbie Rathgeber, Monica Perez, and Patty Fuller; nine grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Mr. Kidd grew up in the Licking area and graduated from Licking High School in 1979. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a parachute rigger until 1992. He later had other careers and occupations.

He loved hunting, fishing and camping, especially with his best friend of 47 years, Tommy Friend.

Military honor services will be at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.