Pastor Ronald Davies, 84, the son of Glen and Phyllis Davies, was born in Skewen, Wales, on Nov. 16, 1936. He passed away Aug. 2, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare after a lengthy battle with bladder cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest son, Nathan. He was survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Davies, who since passed away on Sept. 2, 2021. They were married 55 years.

He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Davies. He is survived by his children, David Davies, Elk Creek, Beth Ann Davies Fulcher of Gloucester, N.C.; and Debbie Geyer, Cabool, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Davies grew up in South Africa where he nurtured a love for hunting and fishing. He came to the United States to obtain his degree in theology. While in America he met and married Patricia Ann Garcia Davies. They spent the majority of their lives traveling the United States spreading the Word of God. They also went on a lengthy mission to the United Kingdom, witnessing to old friends and family.

The family held a Celebration of his Life. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.