Ronald Keith Atkisson Sr., 79, son of Herbert B. and Helen Louise Perkins Atkisson, was born July 9, 1942, in Licking, Mo. He passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at Willow Care Nursing Home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Larayne Collins Atkisson; his son, Ronnie Keith Atkisson Jr.; and his parents.

Mr. Atkisson is survived by his daughter, Juanita Cross of Houston, Mo.; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two brothers, Eddie Atkisson of Raymondville, Mo., and Robert Atkisson of West Plains, Mo.; and a sister, Karen Sue Duhart of Houston, Mo.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and cooking fish for his wife.

He was buried at the Possum Trot Family Cemetery in Raymondville, Mo., under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.