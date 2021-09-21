Sales tax revenue collected in Houston continues to show gains, according to figures from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The tally from a one-cent sales tax for the first eight months of the year is $611,701, which is up $70,089 for the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Another one-cent sales tax is earmarked for parks, police and fire. That totals $585,106 for the year — up 13.4 percent or $69,119 from the first eight months of 2020.

Two other quarter-cent taxes are earmarked for street and sidewalk work, as well as utilities. Each totals $146,553 for the year. That’s up about 12 percent on each compared to the same period a year ago.

Sales tax on out-of-state sales totals about $72,918, up $12,473 from the comparable period last year.