Sammye Ruth Haney, age 82, was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Ajo, Ariz., to Frank and Frances (Chandler) Latham. She died Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston, Mo.

She graduated from Portales, N.M., High School in 1957. She met Leon Haney while he was stationed at Canon Air Force Base. They married August 2, 1958.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Leroy Latham and four other siblings that died as children; her son, Darvin Haney; and an infant daughter, LeeAnna Mae.

She is survived by her husband, Leon; a daughter, Gwen Montgomery and husband Joe, their daughter Ashlee Clifton and husband Jonathan and their children; four grandkids and several great grandkids.

Memorials are suggested to Oak Hill Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Oak Hill Cemetery with Gary Davenport officiating. Pallbearers were Jonathan Clifton, Kaelan Clifton, Roger Haney, Jackie Cooper and Joe Montgomery.

PAID