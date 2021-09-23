The winners of the third drawing of the MO VIP were announced Wednesday. Another Texas County resident was certified as a winner.

Anthony Cox of Elk Creek is a $10,000 winner. Danielle Walker of Solo won earlier.

At the time of the Sept. 10 drawing, 607,671 MO VIP entries were received. The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3.3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination.

Of the 180 winners randomly selected in the second of the program’s five drawings, 169 have been fully verified. Cox was certified in round two. Confirmed MO VIP winners can now be found at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

“I got vaccinated because I care about others (and myself), and I believe public health means the public is responsible for taking whatever steps are necessary to protect everyone,” said Jennifer Forrest-James, a winner from Ballwin. “If I knew I made someone else sick when I could have limited that exposure, I would feel awful.”

With state and federal vaccination data combined, 64% of Missouri’s eligible population (12 and up) has now initiated vaccination.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each drawing. All winners will all have their vaccination status verified.

Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.