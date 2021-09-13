The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 4 that she was in charge of a probate case for a man and that several items had been stolen from his Highway HH property, including a John Deere tractor valued at $8,800, a Dodge Ram pickup valued at $3,500 and a trailer valued at $1,000.

There is a suspect.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 4 to a report of a burglary at a Pleasant Ridge Road property.

A 35-year-old man there said several items with a total value of $1,800 had been swiped from a shed. There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 5 to a report of a burglary at a Barnes Road property at Cabool.

An 83-year-old man there told the officer numerous items with a total value of $1,841 had been stolen from a shed. There are no suspects.