The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 4 that she was in charge of a probate case for a man and that several items had been stolen from his Highway HH property, including a John Deere tractor valued at $8,800, a Dodge Ram pickup valued at $3,500 and a trailer valued at $1,000.

There is a suspect.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 4 to a report of a burglary at a Pleasant Ridge Road property.

A 35-year-old man there said several items with a total value of $1,800 had been swiped from a shed. There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 5 to a report of a burglary at a Barnes Road property at Cabool.

An 83-year-old man there told the officer numerous items with a total value of $1,841 had been stolen from a shed. There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

Sept. 3

Donna Hunter – Dent County hold

Audrey Rodgers – stealing

Caleb Hester – possession of controlled substance

Sept. 4

Ricky Shannon – delivery of controlled substance, driving while revoked

James G. Fish – peace disturbance

Caleb Hester – probation and parole warrant

Carlton Wake – criminal threats

Sept. 5

Levi R. Strom – possession of controlled substance

Rodney E. Sedrick – no valid driver’s license

Angela Caldwell – White County, Ark., warrant

Sept. 6

Brandi Sciotto – peace disturbance (X 6)

Sept. 7

Jeffery Frazier – DWI

Jason W. Slack – failure to appear

Belinda Bryant – Department of Corrections (DOC) sentence

Rachel M. Friend – DOC sentence

Barry L. Gentry – possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

Sept. 8

Benjamin Foster – possession of controlled substance

Miranda B. Ferry – possession of controlled substance

James E. Madden – non-support

Jacob G. Higginbotham – failure to appear

Sept. 9

Andrew Steelman – trafficking drugs

Theresa Hayes – possession of controlled substance

William Hawkins – assault, burglary

Michael Watts – possession of controlled substance

Richard S. Taylor – assault, armed criminal action

Sept. 10

Rusti Metcalf – possession of controlled substance

Sept. 11

Kristi Shelton – assault

Christopher L. Rose – DWI, possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Sept. 12

Dennie Woodard – DWI, possession of controlled substance

Charles Shelly – driving while suspended

Sept. 13

Robert Maggard – possession of controlled substance

Anthony C. White – probation violation

