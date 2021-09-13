The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 4 that she was in charge of a probate case for a man and that several items had been stolen from his Highway HH property, including a John Deere tractor valued at $8,800, a Dodge Ram pickup valued at $3,500 and a trailer valued at $1,000.
There is a suspect.
•A deputy responded on Sept. 4 to a report of a burglary at a Pleasant Ridge Road property.
A 35-year-old man there said several items with a total value of $1,800 had been swiped from a shed. There are no suspects.
•A deputy responded on Sept. 5 to a report of a burglary at a Barnes Road property at Cabool.
An 83-year-old man there told the officer numerous items with a total value of $1,841 had been stolen from a shed. There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Sept. 3
Donna Hunter – Dent County hold
Audrey Rodgers – stealing
Caleb Hester – possession of controlled substance
Sept. 4
Ricky Shannon – delivery of controlled substance, driving while revoked
James G. Fish – peace disturbance
Caleb Hester – probation and parole warrant
Carlton Wake – criminal threats
Sept. 5
Levi R. Strom – possession of controlled substance
Rodney E. Sedrick – no valid driver’s license
Angela Caldwell – White County, Ark., warrant
Sept. 6
Brandi Sciotto – peace disturbance (X 6)
Sept. 7
Jeffery Frazier – DWI
Jason W. Slack – failure to appear
Belinda Bryant – Department of Corrections (DOC) sentence
Rachel M. Friend – DOC sentence
Barry L. Gentry – possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest
Sept. 8
Benjamin Foster – possession of controlled substance
Miranda B. Ferry – possession of controlled substance
James E. Madden – non-support
Jacob G. Higginbotham – failure to appear
Sept. 9
Andrew Steelman – trafficking drugs
Theresa Hayes – possession of controlled substance
William Hawkins – assault, burglary
Michael Watts – possession of controlled substance
Richard S. Taylor – assault, armed criminal action
Sept. 10
Rusti Metcalf – possession of controlled substance
Sept. 11
Kristi Shelton – assault
Christopher L. Rose – DWI, possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked
Sept. 12
Dennie Woodard – DWI, possession of controlled substance
Charles Shelly – driving while suspended
Sept. 13
Robert Maggard – possession of controlled substance
Anthony C. White – probation violation