A Willow Springs man was injured late Wednesday in a crash in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a southbound 1997 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Donald J. Grindstaff, 44, traveled off the right side of Highway 137, struck an embankment, trees and came to rest.

Grindstaff, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled in the 11:20 p.m. accident about five miles north of Willow Springs.