Issues with state testing data have resulted in an incomplete picture of COVID-19 in the county, the Texas County Health Department said Thursday.

The agency said it was working with the state to remedy the issue.

Here is what is known, but the health department has not received all the positive tests the last few days:

•There were 41 positives tests received from Aug. 28-Sept.2, including from one who had been vaccinated. There were two additional deaths, bringing the death count to 38.

•There are 48 isolated at home and seven hospitalized.

•Of the 2,678 cumulative cases to date, 57 had been vaccinated.