A Summersville man faces numerous charges following an accident Sunday night at Eminence, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Clinton J. Mahan, 65, was the driver of a southbound 2012 Chevrolet 3500 that ran off the right side of the roadway, struck several driveway culverts, returned to Highway 19 and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence and several trees, the patrol said.

Mahan, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with minor injuries.

The patrol charged Mahan with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash, wearing no seat belt and failure to register motor vehicle.