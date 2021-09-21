A local man is charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting a woman last Thursday in Summerville.

Cory P. Roberts, 28, of 351 Sixth St. in Summersville, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

A deputy was dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. regarding a report of a man trying to enter a residence (at an unreported location) where a Summersville police officer had gone earlier the same day in response to a physical domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, the deputy reportedly made contact with a woman who said she had been punched and kicked by Roberts, and the officer observed injuries including bruising and a knot above her left eye.

The woman told the officer she also had a cut inside of her lip and had sustained a bloody nose.

The deputy went to a Main Street residence and spoke with Roberts, who admitted to having an argument with the woman, but claimed that there had been no physical altercation.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.