A group of .22 caliber rifle shooters from the Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program competed in the 2021 Missouri 4-H Smallbore State Shoot Sept. 18 at Linn Creek.

Texas County’s Kataryna Davis took first place in the Junior Open division (ages 8-10) in a field of 23 shooters. Other county entrants in the category included Kit Benne (14th), Easton Hinkle (19th) and Tucker Richardson (21st).

In the team standings, Miller County took first with 683 pints, while Clinton was second with 673 and Texas third with 623.

Davis uses a Savage single-shot youth model .22 caliber rifle. She has been around shooting sports for much of her life, and is following in the footsteps of her sister, Kaitlyn Davis, who had significant success in 4-H Shooting Sports for many years before “aging out” on her 18th birthday last year.

“My sister has been an inspiration to me,” Kataryna said. “I wish she was still in 4-H so we could still compete together. My ultimate goal is to out-shoot her.”

In the Intermediate Division (ages 11-13), Texas County had two shooters place in the top 10 in a field of 24, as Warren Hinkle took fourth and Shiane Parish finished 10th. Tyler Kelly also shot and placed 23rd.

Miller County took first in the team scoring with 755 points, while Texas was second at 579.

An awards ceremony for all Missouri 4-H State Shoot disciplines is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Mathewson Exhibition Center at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Complete state shoot results are available online on the University of Missouri Extension website at extension.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-4-h.