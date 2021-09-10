Tobias “Toby” David Fletcher, was born June 9, 1980, in Clarksville, Tenn., and passed away Sept. 2, 2021, in Houston, Mo. He was 41 years, 2 months and 24 days of age.

Toby grew up a military kid and spent his childhood in many different places around the world. He moved to Plato, Mo., in the eighth grade and graduated from Plato High School in 1998. After graduating, Toby worked for Dave Ek at Intercounty Excavation as a fiber optic technician for several years. Dave was his mentor and was like a father to Toby. In the last few years, Toby worked for Creek Enterprises, also in the field of fiber optics. He married Stacy on April 26, 2007. Together they were raising five children, Jordan, Bailey, Noah, Jendry and Jacey.

Toby’s hobbies included beekeeping, flower gardening, being a professional project starter, breaking fishing equipment, and scaring away any deer that may be close with his snacks and fancy vanilla coffee. He loved shopping and was great at picking out gifts for people, especially Christmas gifts. He was a hard-working man with a rugged exterior, but would spend hours in Bath & Body Works and, as a result, had the softest hands. Toby also enjoyed cooking meals with his family, grilling, and listening to all kinds of music. He was an avid reader. He also loved watching movies and had several favorite television series he watched with Stacy or the kids. Toby was absolutely thrilled when people told him he looked like Aquaman.

Toby was recently elected to the Plato School Board and was also an active member of the Plato Christian Church. He was saved on July 9, 2017, and was able to be baptized with his son, Noah. He also was able to baptize his daughter, Jendry, on June 27, 2021, and was extremely proud to have that honor. More than anything, Toby believed his life’s highest and most wonderful achievement was being a husband and father. Toby loved unconditionally and without judgment.

Toby was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Rosanna Hathaway, and his father-in-law, Jim Hathaway.

He is survived by his wife, Stacy; five children, Jordan Rasor and her husband, Shane, Bailey Ziegler, Noah Fletcher, Jendry Fletcher and Jacey Hathaway; three brothers, Michael Shawn Fletcher, Daniel Fletcher and Matthew Fletcher; one step-brother, Michael Shane York; one step-sister, Tara Bressie; his father, George Fletcher, brothers-in-law, Chris and Jason Hathaway and Wesley Shrode; sisters-in-law, Shelly Hathaway, Susan Shrode, Amy Hathaway and Sherelle Hathaway; several nieces and nephews, and many friends who will miss his large personality and fun-loving spirit.

Visitation for Toby Fletcher was held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Plato Christian Church with Javan Shrode and Gene Earp officiating.

Song selections were “If I Needed You,” “When We All Get To Heaven,” and “Favorite Flowers” with Conner Hathaway, Jade Moore and Javan Shrode serving as musicians. Chad Henderson, Daniel Fletcher, Shawn Fletcher, Matthew Fletcher, Kelley Niebruegge, and Nathan Groves served as pallbearers. David Elk, Pablo Camarillo, Robert Weis, Stacy Fuller, Chris Nelson and Elise Muaae, Jr. served as honorary pallbearers. Burial was in Stark Cemetery, Plato, under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Stark Cemetery in care of the funeral home.

