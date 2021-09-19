Tommi Maria Goodfellow, 22, daughter of Tony Goodfellow Sr., Randy and Amy Sergent Smith, and Robert DeMitry was born in Houston, Mo., on March 31, 1999. She passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at Raymondville, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert DeMitry; her stepmother, Jaime Goodfellow; the father of her child, Tristan Wimberley, and many grandparents.

She is survived by her father, Tony Goodfellow Sr. of Bourbon, Mo.; mother and stepfather, Amy and Randy Smith of Willow Springs, Mo.; her boyfriend, Seth Kliethermes of Raymondville, Mo.; her son, Chase Wimberley, Matt Wimberley of West Plains, Mo.; her siblings, Sasha Brooks of Summersville, Mo., Travis Anderson of Willow Springs, Mo., Trent Anderson of Licking, Mo., Kassi Enfield of Houston, Mo., Tony Goodfellow Jr. of Miami, Fla., Levi Kaut of Rolla, Mo., Dalton Kaut, Harley Kaut, Brett Rascot of Bourbon, Mo., Bailey Rascot of West Plains, Mo., and Conner Goodfellow; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She attended Summersville (Mo.) Schools. She had many aspirations, but she loved taking photographs and using her artistic ability to do hair and makeup.

In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Tommi Goodfellow Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at First Day Free Will Baptist Church, Cabool, Mo., with Brother Jonathan McClure officiating. Burial was in Mount Olive Cemetery, Clear Springs, Mo., under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.