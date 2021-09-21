After conducting a traffic stop in the early hours of Sept. 4, a Houston Police Department officer found a significant amount of methamphetamine inside a man’s truck.

Ricky L. Shannon, 58, of Fenton, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and driving while revoked.

According to an officer’s report, a 1993 Chevrolet truck with no tail lights illuminated was observed traveling First Street at about 12:20 a.m.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and a computer check revealed that the driver – Shannon – had three active warrants and that his driver’s license was revoked.

The officer reported getting Shannon’s permission to search the vehicle, and a wooden container was found under the driver’s seat that contained three plastic bags with large amounts of methamphetamine inside, as well as six syringes and a spoon bearing a white substance.

Shannon was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.

The officer noted in his report that Shannon had four previous convictions for driving while revoked and was on probation for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

The meth seized reportedly weighed 25 grams.