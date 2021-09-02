Two persons were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a Texas County crash involving a wrecker and truck, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2015 Ford F-150 driven by Paul E. Davis, 60, of Mountain Grove, crossed the center of Highway MM about one mile north of Dunn and struck a northbound 1996 International 4700 rollback wrecker operated by Benjamin L. Gastineau, 82, of Seymour.

Brown said both were flown by air ambulance to Mercy in Springfield. Both vehicles had extensive damage. Davis was not wearing a seat belt; Gastineau was.