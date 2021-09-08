Click here
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits Texas County farming operation
Herald Staff
September 8th, 2021
September 8th, 2021
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, right, visits recently at WPH Ranch, Mountain View, which is situated in Texas County. It raises and processes grain-fed Hereford cattle. It is one of 12 in the nation known as a "Platinum Breeder." Monty and Georgia Williamson currently have about 70 head of cattle. It also operates an event hall and Airbnb cabin that attracts tourists from around the United States.
