A wanted Summersville woman was arrested Tuesday evening in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Alison M. Kimberlin, 41, was wanted on a felony larceny warrant from a building from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, misdemeanor warrant for filing a false report with the Willow Springs Police Department and misdemeanor warrant for larceny from the Willow Springs Police Department.

She was taken to the Howell County Jail.