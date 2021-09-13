West Plains Bank and Trust Company was recently named as one of the 2021 “Biz 417’s Best Places to Work.” The awards program was created by Biz 417 magazine in partnership with Best Companies Group.

This regional survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in southwest Missouri, benefiting the region’s economy, workforce and businesses. It is made up of 20 companies. Among those, West Plains Bank and Trust Company ranked ninth.

According to West Plains Bank and Trust Company President and Chief Executive Officer David M. Gohn, this honor is a testament to the work culture created by its bank team. “Coming to work each day with this group of bankers is a great experience, every day,” he said. “They are committed to one another, to our customers and to making work both fun and productive. There’s an undeniable energy inside our doors and we are honored to have been recognized for it.”

West Plains Bank has a branch in Houston and has announced plans to open a new facility.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

•Have at least 15 full or part-time employees working in the southwest Missouri region.

•Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity.

•Be a publicly or privately held business.

•Have a facility in the 417 region.

•Be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from across the region entered the two-part process to determine Biz 417’s Best Places to Work. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in southwest Missouri and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

The bank was recognized and honored at the Biz 417’s Best Places to Work awards ceremony coordinated by Biz 417 andheld Sept. 8 at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield. The final rankings were announced at the event and have been posted on the Biz 417 website (www.Biz417.com/bestplaces). They also will be published in the September/October 2021 issue of Biz 417.

For more information on the Biz 417’s Best Places to Work program, visit www.BestPlacestoWork417.com.