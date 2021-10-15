While in Missouri, a Texas resident won a $100,000 Powerball prize in the Oct. 2 drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Texas County at The Gas Station, 319 Ozark St., in Cabool. (The winner can’t be identified because of legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly).

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn, to win a $50,000 base prize. Since Power Play had been added to the ticket for an extra $1, the prize was instantly doubled when the Power Play number drawn was 2.

In fiscal year 2021, Texas County – where the winning ticket was sold – players won more than $4.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $464,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $641,000 went to education programs in the county.