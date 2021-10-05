This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston will host the inaugural “Turkey Trot 5K” on Nov. 6 to raise funds for the Texas County Food Pantry.

In the last 12 months the Pantry (which serves all of Texas County) has provided food for 5,000 families and about 350 families have had emergency needs met.

Last year there was a mile walk/run organized that provided funds and food for the Pantry, and this year the organizers feel the community would not only support the pantry through a 5K but would also enjoy the event.

Turkey Trot 5K in Houston

Organizers hope to raise at least $1,500 for the Pantry while offering this family friendly event for the area.

The 5K course will begin at Grand Avenue and Pine Street, with the 3.1 mile run/walk going by the high school and down to the walking trails, then coming back up around the football field trail to the finish line at Grand and Pine.

Local volunteers are contacting businesses for sponsorships for the T-shirts, cash prizes and gift certificates. Volunteers include Jodie Avery, Kimberly Bittle, Marcie Rodrigues, Rachel Strickland, Beth McKinney, Ann Tottingham and Brenda Senter, with support provided by City of Houston community development for Shannon Jordan.

Registration forms will be available online through the City of Houston website houstonmo.org, or at the Food Pantry, Houston City Hall or In Season Sports and Outdoors. The entry fee is $20 per person through Oct. 23, $25 from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, or $30 on race day.

You must register by Tuesday, Oct. 26, to get your T-shirt by race day. Registrants after that date will receive the T-shirt after the race due to shipping issues.

Each participant will receive a Turkey Trot T-shirt. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the top female and male runners, as well as gift certificates in various age groups.

For more information or to be a sponsor, call Avery at 636-368-8156.