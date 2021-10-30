This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
There were 51 absentee ballots cast Saturday for an election concerning a Houston Rural Fire District.
There have been 143 absentee ballots cast so far, said Interim County Clerk Peggy Seyler.
The election is 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.
Voters in the Houston Rural Fire Association boundaries will vote Nov. 2 on an issue to convert from a membership base to a fire tax district.