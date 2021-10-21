The annual drive for the Houston Imagination Library is under way. This marks the 12th anniversary with 241 children graduating from the program over the years. There are 100 children ages one month to five years currently enrolled who receive a free book monthly in the Houston School District.

Houston Imagination Library —in cooperation with Dolly Parton’s foundation — raises funds to pay for the program locally.

A tax-deductible donation of $25 sponsors one child annually. To contribute, drop a check to P.O. Box 222, Houston, Mo., 65483.

Officers of the local group are: Wilda McNiell, chair; Karen Parker, secretary; Ann Tottingham, treasurer; Shannon Nunnery, data clerk; Tina Sutton and Sheila Campbell, fundraising co-chairs.